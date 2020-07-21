Walter F. Walsh, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1956 to the late William Frank and Lucille Arnold Walsh in West Grove, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Alley.

Walter retired after many years of working in maintenance. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and dearly loved all his grandbabies.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sons, Jeremy Walsh and wife Mary Jo, Adam Walsh and wife Christion; brother, Jesse Walsh; grandchildren, Tasha Walsh and Gus, Elias Walsh, Summer Moretz; great grandchild, Oakley Stanley; nieces, Brenda, Cora, Becky; nephews, Carl and Billy.

The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Minister Josh Giddings officiating.

