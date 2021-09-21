We are saddened to to announce the passing of Walter Adams age 91 who passed away on September 13, 2021 in Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born October 9, 1929 to the late Thomas B. Adams and Bertie Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years Margaret Adams; two brothers Vilas Adams and Bain Adams and one sister Ruth Edwards

He was a US Navy veteran having served four years. Walter was a member of the Rainbow Mennonite church and loved all his church family. He was a talented musician played several musical instruments, played music for the jail ministry. He enjoyed playing cards with family and special friends Bessie and Bill Taylor and playing music with special friends Vickie and Earl Price . He so loved gathering with special friends and playing music together especially bluegrass and gospel. Walter loved attending Bluegrass festivals and traveling.

Those left to cherish include his special granddaughter Gracie Hammett; daughter Jeannie Hammett (John); son Walter Thomas Adams, Jr “Tommy” (Theresa); Mertis Taylor (Mike); step grandchildren Miles Wilson and Clarissa Wilson and so many “grandchildren” who called him Papaw; sister Irene Marshall of Powhatan, VA; brother Kyle Adams of Findley, OH. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his special caregivers Maria Bragg, Misty Arnold, Clarissa Wilson, Sidney Kurtz and many others. The family would also like to acknowledge the special care given to him by the late Sue Welch.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, September 16,2021 at 5:00 p.m. from the Rainbow Mennonite Church (1155 Rainbow Road) with Rev. Gary Gambill, Rev. John Hammett and Rev. Larry Denny officiating. The family received friends from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service followed in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were John Triplett, Willie Price, George Robinson, Ben Masters and Mike Taylor. Honorary pallbearers were Dick Stout, Billy Taylor, Daniel Winters and the late Johnny Triplett.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1121 Triplett Road, Mountain City, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The Family of Walter Adams have placed his arrangements in the care Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.