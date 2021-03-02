Vivian Stout

Vivian Carol (Clark) Stout, born September 15, 1951, of Butler, went into the presence of her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2021 after coping with multiple health problems for a lengthy period of time. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Clark, Jr. and Zella Ruth (Smith) Clark of Stoney Creek; one sister, Janice Clark of Elizabethton; and her son, Jeffrey Kyle Stout of Butler.

She has left her memory with survivors, her daughter, Beverly McIntosh, Butler; granddaughter Nikki Trivette (and Matt Severns), Butler; two sisters, Teresa Clark, Johnson City, and Kelly Taylor (and Shane), Jonesborough; one brother, Kevin Clark (and Angie), Elizabethton; one niece, Whitney Clark; and two nephews, Devin Clark and Jimmy Taylor. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and special friends.

Vivian was a long-time member of Little Doe Baptist Church, Butler, where she enjoyed Choir, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was an active member of WMU, and served for many years as the Youth Group leader. Until her health began failing, her church activities were among her greatest joys.

As a young wife, mother, and homemaker, Vivian enjoyed time with her family, sewing, reading, home food preservation, camping, caring for children, and meeting new people. Later, she spent many years doing restaurant work as a cook and in grocery store delis. Most recently, she loved reading on her Nook and navigating the internet, reading and shopping.

Vivian’s favorite time of year was Christmas and she never allowed failing health to interfere with her enjoyment of the season, from celebrating the birth of Christ, to decorations, to time with family and making tasty treats to share with others. It was important to Vivian that she share some happiness with all whom she came in contact, always offering a smile and word of encouragement to family, friends, and strangers alike. Vivian will be greatly missed, but remembered for her kind and gentle nature.

Her family expresses great appreciation for the home health nurses of Amedisys; Caregivers of Hillview Home Services; staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center, Mountain City; and members of Johnson County Rescue Squad, especially Danny Huddleston.

In accordance with Vivian’s wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time. A memorial service will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Johnson County Rescue Squad or to a benevolence fund at Little Doe Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stout family.