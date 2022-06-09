We are saddened to announce the passing of Virginia “Nin” Brown, age 99 of Crackers Neck. Nin passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Mountain City Care Center. She was born June 8, 1922 to the late Will Smith and Pearl Tester Smith. She was a member of Pleasant View Christian Church. She loved gardening, bird watching, baby sitting and reading her Bible. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Melvin Ray Brown, a daughter: Virginia Ann and two sons: Timothy and Paul and several brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children; Ray Brown of Oxford, PA, Jerry Brown and Steve Brown of Mountain City and Wayne Brown of Bristol. Many nieces and nephews and great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 pm at the Nave Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-2pm prior to the service. Pastor Keith Brown officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Brown family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.