Virgil “Martin” Vickers, age 83, left this earth on October 2, 2021 with a very special send-off surrounded by family and friends. Martin was born on August 12, 1938 to the late Tully and June Vickers.

Martin was originally from Okeechobee, Florida and was a veteran of the United States Army. He met and married his wife, Phyllis of 61 years and moved to Fort Pierce where he raised his children and established his business, Crown Commercial Refrigeration until his retirement. Some of his passions included fishing, snorkeling, and scuba diving. Into his later years, he loved front porch chats and sharing his faith in God.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife, Phyllis Vickers; daughters, Kathy Vickers, Wendy Vickers Johns; grandchildren, Devin A.C. Guettler, Jacoby Stanlo Johns, Michael Wesley Vickers, Joshua Martin Johns (Tori), Jaron Chase Johns; two great grand-daughters and two great grand-sons.

It was his wish to be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Tunnel to Towers Foundation (dogood.t2t.org)

The family of Virgil “Martin” Vickers has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.