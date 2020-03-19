Violet Mae Mast, daughter of the late George Washington Robinson and Edith Mae (Reece) Robinson, was born on September 19, 1933 in Trade, Tennessee. She joined the Centerview Church of Christ in Trade, Tennessee at an early age and was a devoted member. She attended Bulldog School, and later attended Cove Creek High School (for one year), then attended Mountain City High School. Violet shared many stories of her life growing up in the hills of Tennessee with her brothers and sisters. Violet was united in marriage to the late Bobby Gene Mast on December 19, 1952. Their union of 64 years was filled with many blessings including three daughters. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning vegetables from her garden, and embroidering. She attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Rising Sun, Maryland. Violet worked at RMR Corporation in Elkton, Maryland until her retirement in 1987. In recent years she enjoyed traveling, taking her first plane ride to Fort Worth, Texas one month ago at age 86.

Violet peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by family at Lancaster General Hospital. In addition to her parents and husband, Violet is preceded in death by three sisters: Dora Wilson of Zionville, North Carolina, Geneva Hurd of Trade, Tennessee, Georgia (Toots) Hodge of Mountain City, Tennessee, and three brothers: Justin Robinson and Charles Robinson, both of Trade, Tennessee and Charlie Cecil Robinson (stillborn).

Violet is survived by three daughters: Barbara Ann Davis and her husband Leo of Troutdale, Virginia, Linda Sue Miller and her husband Jon of New Providence, Pennsylvania and Cathy Jean Rehmeyer and her husband Wayne of New Freedom, Pennsylvania. Also, Mrs. Mast is survived by four grandchildren: Jon Richard Miller Jr. of Millersville, Pennsylvania, Bobby Glen Miller and wife Erin of Denver, Pennsylvania, Katelynn Amanda Allen and husband Jacob of Oxford, Pennsylvania, and Henry Matthew Ray and wife Kayte of North East, Maryland; and eight great-grandchildren Summer Rayne Miller, Ashton Tyler Miller, Cooper Anthony Miller, Cohen Tate Miller, Luke Henry Allen, Rosie Quinn Ray, Leah Jean Allen and Jackson Alexander Ray . Violet is also survived by one sister, Helen Bumgardner of Trade, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Violet Mast will be held 1:30-2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. The Funeral Service will immediately follow visitation. Interment will be at the North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.