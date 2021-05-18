Viola Joines

Viola Hammons Joines, age 85 of Creston, NC, Flatwoods Community, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born on July 24, 1935 in Mountain City to the late Andy Hammons and Lela Arnold Hammons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Joines Jr.; sister, Bernice Payne; brothers, Paul Hammons, Elmer Hammons; infant brother, Dexter Hammons and granddaughter, Kimberly Hampton Dunn.

Viola was a faithful member of Hammons Chapel Church all of her life and accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age. She loved going to church and being with her family very much. She retired from Levi’s and later joined the Levi Retiree Group where she volunteered many hours. She loved to read, especially her Bible, quilting, crocheting, word search books, and taking many trips with the Levi Retiree Group.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Hampton of Mountain City; son, Mike Joines (Kathy) of Warrensville, NC; granddaughter, Traci Jones of Abingdon, VA; great grandson, Jeffrey Roark; great granddaughters, Allison Roark, Haley Burchette (Alex); great great grandson, Kyler Burchette; special friends, Billie Ruth Tester and Jo Burchett.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Giddings officiating. The graveside service and burial followed at the Hammons Cemetery. Pallbearers were Alex Burchette, Sonny Gambill, Jake Lewis, Dwight Brooks, Bill Payne, Van Arnold, and Larry Henson. Honorary pallbearer was Tom Delux.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hammons Chapel Christian Church, c/o Dorothy Shupe, 1631 Divide Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. The family would like to thank the staff of 200 Hall at Mountain City Care Center for their loving care given to Viola. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Viola Hammons Joines has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.