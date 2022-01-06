Vickie Lynn Barry, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2021. Vickie was born on January 2, 1951 to the late Elwood Taylor and Gladys Winters Taylor. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford Taylor, Kenneth “Shorty” Taylor and Doug “Conway” Taylor, as well as her sisters Jenny Rosenbaum and Charlotte Morton.

Vickie was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed traveling, camping, arranging flowers, and loved her dog, “Little Bit”. She loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. She was an active member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 51 years, Wayne Barry; daughter, Angela Davis and husband Brad; sisters, Diane Ras and husband WC, Francis Sluder; grandchildren, Conner and Collin Davis; several nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters in law.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Dan Foster and Greg Poe officiating. The burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Vickie Lynn Barry has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.