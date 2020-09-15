Velma Eastridge

Velma Louise “Gail” Eastridge, 94, passed away at her home on Friday September 4, 2020. Gail was born October 1, 1925 to Clyde and Glenna Barlow in Green Valley, NC.

Mrs. Eastridge is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Linda Shepherd of Mountain City, TN ; her husbands, Roy O. Pope and Tommy Eastridge; her brothers, Carl Barlow, Arlene Barlow, John Barlow, Gib Barlow; and sisters, Maxine Brown, Fredimae Rash, and Gladys Lintecum.

Gail is survived by her sisters, Charlotte and husband Earnest Farmer and Geraldine Ballou of Green Valley, NC. She is also survived by her daughters, Lois McClellan and husband Eddie of The Villages, FL, Evelyn Lipford of Mountain City, TN and Sharon Hogerhuis of Hesperia, CA; grandchildren, Jay, John, Glenn, Kim, Israel, Brandy, Lisa, Charles, Tracy, and Melissa. She is also survived by 27 great grandchildren.

She was employed by Shadowline in Boone, NC as a seamstress before retiring in 1984. She was an avid quilter and loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to travel and write. Gail was a devoted mother and loved her family. She was always ready to offer a helping hand whenever needed. She was a faithful servant to God and was a charter member of the Mountain City Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Gail touched many lives serving as a prison minister, she was on the ministries team, she served as a Deaconess in her church and sponsored a religious program on the local radio station. Gail lived her life preparing for this day, and when the day came, she went to her own bed, and fell asleep and went to be with her Heavenly Father. Gail was a loving mother and grandmother as well as a friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from the Mountain City Seventh- Day Adventist Church. Funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Lawson officiated. Music was under the direction of Ron Brown. Graveside service and burial followed the funeral from the Mountain City Seventh- Day Adventist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Son-in-law Eddie McClellan and her grandsons, Jay Miller, John Lipford, Glenn Lipford, Charles Lipford, and Dale Lee. Honorary Pallbearers are her nephew,Boyd Lintecum, granddaughter, Kim Lee, great granddaughter , Paige Lipford, granddaughter Heather Lipford, granddaughter, Ann Lipford.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.