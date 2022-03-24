Tyler Dale Lunceford, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2022. Tyler was born on July 16, 1993 to Diana Lynn Morefield. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Amber Lunceford; daughter, Becca Lunceford; son, Billy Lunceford; step-father, Billy Morefield; sister, Andrea Millsaps and husband Roscoe; brother, David Lunceford and wife Andrea; step-brother, Joseph Morefield; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, the family would like to recognize Brad Rawls “Pops” for all his support through the years.

Tyler was a man with a heart of gold. He dearly loved his family and was very proud of his wife and kids. He was a devoted husband, father and a good friend to many. His love for his mother was so beautiful that it out-shined all the stars. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and four-wheelers. He will also be remembered as a dedicated and hard worker.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. A private burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Brad Rawls, Joseph Morefield, Josh Hodge, Matt Johnson, Scooter Norris, Jarrett Potter, David Lunceford, and Cody Turbyfill. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Blevins, Clyde Lipford, and Dustie Davis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 520 Arnoldtown Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Tyler Dale Lunceford has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

