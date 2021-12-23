It is with great sadness that the family of Travis Courtner announces his passing on December 1, 2021 at the age of 38. He was born July 13, 1983 to Jerry Dean Courtner and Patsy Ann Pardue Courtner. He was of the Baptist faith and attended West Side Baptist Church. Travis was a computer tech and he enjoyed fishing and hiking. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Will and Ida Pardue and Shelton and Eula Fay Courtner and three uncles: J.C., Ronnie and Billy Pardue.

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents include daughter: Tristany Sharon Lawler of Mountain City, TN; sons: Tyler Allen Lawler of Mountain City, TN and Michael Courtner of Maine; sisters: Amanda Roseann Courtner, Brianna Jade Courtner and Allie Anna Grace Courtner, all of Mountain City, TN; special friends: Preston, Matt Johnson, Tim Eggers, and Claude Harmon and special aunt and uncle Margaret and Danny Grindstaff.

The family will receive friends at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Eastside Chapel from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Courtner Family Cemetery with Rev. Michael Icenhour officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

At other times friends may visit at the home of his parents, Jerry and Patsy Courtner, 3703 Carckers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN.

