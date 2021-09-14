Tommy Reece, age 75, of Mountain City, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Tom was born on June 1, 1946 to the late John Kermit Reece and Myrtle V. Eldreth Reece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Dowell.

Tommy was a man of many talents and could do anything he set his mind to. He spent many years building houses and driving a truck. He loved his family and the joy of his life was his granddaughter and grandson.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reece; children, Jim Reece and wife Teresa, Beverly Osborne and husband Charlie, Jeff Reece and wife Vickie; brothers, Ronda Reece and wife Etta Jane, Roddy Reece and wife Mae; sister-in law, Shirley Rhymer; brother-in-law, Ronnie Martin; grandchildren, Dalton Reece, Samantha Reece; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Bentley officiating. The graveside service and interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Dalton Reece, Samantha Reece, Ronnie Martin, Larry Reece, Gary Reece, Jake Osborne, Hayden Osborne, and Steve Rhymer. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Reece, Martin Herman, Earnest Fritts, Jack Cress and employees at Mountain View Service Station, and his co-workers at the Johnson County Highway Department.

At other times, family and friends may visit the home at 612 McElyea Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Raina Sluder, Adams Pharmacy, and Amedisys Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Tommy Reece has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.