Todd Ray Garland, 51, Butler passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 as the results of an accident. He was born April 5, 1970 in Elizabethton. Todd was a 1988 graduate of Johnson County High School and attended Tenn. Tech. He was retired due to disability from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He loved to go to the mountains and watch deer. Todd was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents H. & Effie Garland. Todd was a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife: Dawn Potter Garland. Three Children: Zoey, Riley and Zane Garland. His Father: Bobby Garland, Butler. His Mother: Sandra Garland, Butler, His Maternal Grandmother: Mary Krrogmire, Butler. His Sister: Candi Martin & husband Matthew, Elizabethton. One Aunt: Elizabeth McQueen & husband & Junior. Two Nephews: Gabe and Avery Hardin. Mother-In-Law: Robin Potter.

It was his wish to be cremated and no services are planned. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Garland family.