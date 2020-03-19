On March 2nd, Todd Ashley Blevins went home to rest with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on January 4th, 1980. He graduated from Coosa Central High School in 1998. From there, he went on to attend Faulkner University in Montgomery where he played college baseball. Todd had an illustrious military career serving in both the United States Marines and the United States Army. He received many medals in his career including a bronze star and a purple heart. He was a warrior and deeply loved his brothers and sisters in arms. He was an expert marksman and grew up spending countless hours in the woods with his gun and bow and arrow. He served his community as a deputy sheriff in Coosa County. There was nothing better for Todd than apprehending the bad guys and bringing them to justice. He leaves behind his two beautiful daughters, which he loved dearly, McKenzie Ashley Blevins and Isabelle Marie Blevins, his beloved mother, Delores Sue McQueen Blevins, his father, Charles Rector Blevins, his girlfriend, Jessica Cheatwood Upchurch and her daughter, Sawyer Claire, his brothers Charles Michael Blevins (Kristi Leigh) and Timothy Parker Blevins, his twin sisters, Brenda Mona Thompson (Neil Ray) and Linda Margaret Arnett (Keith), and many nieces and nephews. Todd also left behind many wonderful friends and a family of friends on his country music journey. He will always be remembered for his ability to touch people’s hearts with his expertise in making them laugh and feel so deeply loved. The visitation for Todd will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. A graveside service will occur Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL 35115.