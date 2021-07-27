Toby Glenn Cuddy, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Mountain City Care and Rehab Center. Toby was born on January 5, 1947 to Clyde Cuddy and Anna Grace Boone. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Cuddy; sisters, Sandra Dean, Joy Story; brothers, Max Cuddy, Marshall Cuddy, Terry Cuddy. Toby was a very hard working man that was dedicated to his family and enjoyed life. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandson and was always a wonderful provider for them. His home church was Harmon Christian Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Anna Grace Boone; daughters, Lynna Weston, Toby Cuddy Riley, Alisha Cuddy; son, Kyle Cuddy; brother, Tim Cuddy; grandchildren, Baylee Cuddy, Liza Clark, Zek Watson, Dylan and Gabriel Weston; great grandson, Brayden Clark; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service followed at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Dementia Foundation. The family will receive friends at, 2110 Berry Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Toby Glenn Cuddy has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.