Tina Tinsman

Tina (Crider) Tinsman, age 59, of Butler, Tennessee, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home. She was born December 15, 1961. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.

The world has never known a more gentle, kind, sweet and caring soul. She loved dancing, horses and family most of all. Our world is not the same and she will truly be missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memories include her three children, Travis, Shane and Andrea (Andrew), one sister, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

It was Tina’s request to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Roan Mountain Convention Center, (1015 Highway 143, Roan Mountain, TN). The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 6:30 prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Tina (Crider) Tinsman has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.