Tina Bright

Tina Loetta Greene Bright, age 78, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1942 in Johnson County, TN to the late Charles Spurgon Greene and Tina Bell Dugger Greene. In addition to her parents, Loetta was preceded in death by her husband, George Bright, brothers, Roy Greene, Darrell Greene and John David Greene.

She liked to write stories in her younger years. Loetta loved to read her Bible and when her health declined she would have her son read to her. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son Michael Bright of the home; brother, Bob Greene of Butler; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Greene; nieces and nephews, Robbie and Kayla Wagner, Shane Greene, Dennis Greene, David Greene and Arthur Greene; special family and friends, Tim Greene, Clarice Bunton, Ginny Wagner, Shawn Marsh, Sue Stanton, Bobby and Timmy Stanton.

A memorial service for Loetta was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from Mountain City Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ray Greene officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.mountiancityfh.com.

The family of Tina Loetta Greene Bright has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.