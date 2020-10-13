Timothy “T.C.” McIver

Timothy Charles (T.C) McIver also known as Top Cat, age 55, of Butler, TN passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 8, 1965 in Fernadina Beach, Fl to the late Jerry Calvin McIver and Arlene Bodenheimer McIver.

T.C. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved to go fishing, drive a truck and ride four wheelers with his kids. He was also a collector of many things.

Those left to cherish his memories include, his wife of 20 years Dawn McIver; children, Calvin McIver (Stefany), Katie McIver, Megan Bunting (Matt), Savannah Greer (Justin), Devon Peters (Kaitlin), Lincoln McIver(Lola), Victoria Blevins(Jason), Gloria McIver (James); grandchildren, Gracelynn, Xxavier, Kadden, Zander, Peyton, Jaycee, Bellamy, Wynter, and many more special children and grandchildren he claimed as his own.; brother Jerry McIver (Melanie) and their sons, J.C. and Jamison.

A celebration of life service for T.C. was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Unity Fellowship Church in Elizabethton, TN (907 South Cedar Ave, Elizabethton, TN) with Pastor Greg Wagner officiating. The family would like to say a special Thanks to our Unity Fellowship Church family.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Timothy Charles “T.C.” McIver has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.