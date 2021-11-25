Timothy Joe Mahala, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Tim was born on February 13, 1960 to the late Joseph “Joe” and Ancil Mahala.

Tim, also known as “Moola”, was a friendly and happy person who was always smiling. He enjoyed collecting things, especially movies, and going to thrift stores. He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memories include his brothers, Gary Mahala and Doug Mahala; nieces and nephews, Dylan Mahala, Alex Mahala, Jessica Hunt (Jason); great niece and nephew, Julia Hunt and Jordan Hunt; cousins, Joe Osborne, who was like a brother, Steve Osborne, Sue Osborne, Buck Salmons, and Sandy Osborne.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Berrey Dunn officiating. The graveside service and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Mahala Family Cemetery in Ashe County, NC. Pallbearers will be Eric Hill, Tim Smith, Danny Jones, Jack Pennington, Nathan Ladd, and Jeff Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Buck Salmons, Joe Osborne, and Steve (Ozzy) Osborne.

