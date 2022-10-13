Timothy Eugene “Peanut” Swift, age 72, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1950, to the late Bonnie Ethel Swift.

Peanut loved riding horses and gardening. He also enjoyed mowing and would do anything to help anyone out. Peanut worked on the farm for many years and worked at Tri-State Growers for about 12 years. He also worked at Leco and Burlington for a short while. He loved most working on the farm and worked for Glen and Wayne Ward and also Tommy Jack Shoun.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sister, Margaret Tugman, and husband Bill; nieces, Tracey Safford (Billy), and Whitney Estep (Josh); nephew, Bo Fritts (Angie); great nieces, Daryl-Hannah Vines Addison, and Harper Estep; great-nephews, Hunter Vines (Morgan), Mason Estep, Jacob Harrington, Brady Fritts; several cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 with Pastor John Hammett and Danny Cullop officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from the Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Estep, Billy Safford, Bo Fritts, and Brady Fritts. Honorary pallbearers are John Bishop, Jim Davis, Dearl Swift, Tommy Jack Shoun, Wayne Ward, and all the employees of Tri-State Growers Co-op.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to an organization of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Raina Sluder and employees, Johnson County EMS and Wings, and the Johnson City Medical Center emergency room and ICU, 2600 doctors and nurses.

The family of Timothy Eugene “Peanut” Swift has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.