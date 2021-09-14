Timothy Anson

Timothy Lewis Anson, age 33, passed away on September 5, 2021. Tim was born on November 24, 1987 to the late Jimmy Anson and Lori Cook in Bryan, Ohio. Tim was always a hard worker and very driven. He enjoyed working on cars and Georgia football.

Those left to cherish his memories include the love of his life, Ellen McLean and her sons and his special buddies, Alex, Hunter, and Brayden; brothers, Jim Anson (Jessica), Gavin Cook; nephew and nieces, Skyler, Ciara, Brionna; grandmother, Beulah Skeens; grandfather, Hassell Skeens; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family received friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bentley officiating. The graveside service and burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Gambill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jim Anson, Justin Garland, Josh Bentley, Austin Mills, Bronson Alexander, and Randy Potter.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.