We are saddened to announce the passing of Timmy (Tim) Potter, age 61, on October, 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1960 to Elmer Potter and Janice Eldreth Potter. He was preceded in death by his brother Tracy Potter. Tim enjoyed playing pool and loved his Harley.

Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his parents include his wife Angela Potter; daughter Chrissa Potter of Jonesborough, TN; two sons; Chad Potter and Jarrett Potter both of Mountain City, TN; brother Jeff Potter; grandchildren Hank, Calvin, Hailey, Maddie and Harley; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM from Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Berrey Dunn officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

