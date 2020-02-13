Sergeant First Class Tim Walker, age 54, of Killeen, Texas passed away on February 1, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas following an extended illness. Tim was born on August 24, 1965, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late N.J. Walker, who passed away in 2019, and Joyce Fletcher Walker of Shady Valley, Tennessee.

Tim served in the United States Army for 22 years having served in Desert Storm and three tours of duty in Iraq. He loved NASCAR and woodworking.

Survivors include his mother, Joyce Fletcher Walker of Shady Valley, Tennessee, a sister; Connie Smith and husband Rick of Auburndale, Florida, a nephew; Jason Smith, a niece; Ashley Cannon and husband D.J. and their children; Railynn and Walker. Special Killeen Family; Tony and family, and Harry and family. Many special friends and family also survive.

A Funeral Service for Tim will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the East Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Reverend, Eddie Porter to officiate. Military graveside services will follow in the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens, accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers are Lynn Mink, Kenneth Sluder, Kenny Sluder, Kenneth Garland, Blake Grindstaff and David Sluder.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jess Wagner and Jake Sluder.

Online condolences may be viewed at huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Tim Walker family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City, Tennessee.