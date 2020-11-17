Thurl Potter

Thurl William Potter, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Thurl was born on January 20, 1933 in Mountain City, TN to the late Enoch Delous and Mammie G. Dunn Potter.

Thurl was veteran of the United States Army. During his service he achieved many honors including Staff Sergeant, the good conduct medal, and his title of engineer. He will be remembered as a godly man who adored his family and kids. He enjoyed his coon dogs, coon hunting, and playing his guitar. He was also a carpenter most of his life and built many homes. Thurl attended Nelson Chapel Church.

In addition to his parents, Thurl was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilda Sturgill Potter and brother, Earl Potter. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Linda Potter; daughters, Linda Kay Snyder (Brent), Dyan Grindstaff, Shelly Haynes; sons, Darrell Edward Potter (Sherry), Thurl William Potter Jr (fiancé Janet Hodge), and a very special young man who Thurl mentored and was like his own son, Willie Phipps; sister, Betty Hatley; brother, Elmer Blaine Potter; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pastors Bill Worley, Mike McNutt, and Tommy Privette officiated and military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Pete Sherron, Willie Phipps, Johnny Dickens, Tommy Privette, Robert Wilson, Bill Worley, Sammie Phipps, and Thomas Hutchins. Honorary pallbearers were John Davis, Carl Mast, and Ross Dowell.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Thurl William Potter has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.