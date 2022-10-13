Thomas “Tom” Lloyd Johnson, 89, of Lenoir, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born August 24, 1933, in Mountain City, TN, he was the son of the late Claude and Lillian Price Johnson. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sisters, Maureen Johnson, Virgie Herman, Bonnie Carroll, Sue Carroll, and Geneva Woodard; his brothers, Paul Johnson and Claude Johnson Jr; his granddaughter, Tonya Johnson; and other family members, Lillian Staley, Johnny Staley, Billy Staley, Tommy Staley, and Mary Staley.

A faithful member of Narrow Way Baptist Church, Tom loved his church and his family. He retired from Lenoir Mirror and then worked as a security guard with Griffith Security.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tommy Johnson, Debbie Garland (Ronnie), Lloyd “Jay” Johnson, Donna Ruby Miller, Jeffrey Johnson (Lori), and Shannon Stamey (Eric); grandchildren, Robert Dula Jr, Shana Dula, Annabelle Stamey, Matthew Johnson, Derek Sluder, Phyllicia Sluder, Amy Meade, Daniel Johnson, Ashley Miller, Brittany Lewis, Timmy Miller, and Tracy Greer; eighteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Carroll, Jimmy Johnson, Earl Johnson, Helen Rash, Caroline Rash; other family members, Donna Hicks (Johnny), Terri Perkins (Ronald), Ronnie Staley, and Betty Byrd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Narrow Way Baptist Church, with Pastor Johnny Hicks and Pastor Rick Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery in Mountain City, TN.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Bass-Smith Granite.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Robert Dula Jr, Ricky Staley, Tracy Greer, and Ronnie Garland. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Johnson, Eric Stamey, Ronald Perkins, and Ronnie Staley.

Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the Johnson family, and online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com