Thelma Maze Shull, age 91, of 310 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born January 7, 1929 to the late John Wesley Maze and June Lee May Maze. Thelma was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William “Bill” Shull in 2012; brothers, Harold Maze, Charles Maze, and Wiley Maze; sisters, Margaret Maze Cunningham and Barbara Ann Maze Mason; brothers-in-law, John Ralph Cunningham, William “Bill” Mason, Robert “Bob” Shull, Willie Newman, and Horace Hamm; sisters-in-law, Janie Maze, Sue Maze, and Naomi Shull.

Those left to cherish Thelma’s memory include her son, John Shull (Sherry) and daughter, Mary Shull of Mountain City, TN; brother, Junior Maze of Mountain City, TN; sisters-in-law, Betty Maze and Lois Maze of Mountain City, TN, Eloise Shull Newman of Knoxville, TN, and Eugenia Shull Hamm of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grandchildren, Eric Townsend (Stephanie), Jennifer Dickens (Daniel), Aaron Shull (Leigh Ann); great-grandchildren, Karleigh Townsend, Eli Dickens, Abby Dickens, and William Finley Shull (due in February); and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove (Brown) Cemetery in Neva with Pastor Mike Penley officiating. Music was led by Junior Maze. Pallbearers will be Aaron Shull, Eric Townsend, Daniel Dickens, Eli Dickens, Steve Hartzog, Chuck Maze, Jamie Maze, and John Cunningham. The family expresses special thanks to Annis Jessee, Martha Dugger, Tina Hartzog, and Vivian Simcox.

Friends may call at the residence, 310 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City, TN (Neva) at any time. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Roan Creek Baptist Church Medical Ministry. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Thelma Maze Shull has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.