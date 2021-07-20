Terry Cooke

Terry Lynn Cooke, age 58, passed away on July 11, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Terry was born on November 12, 1962 to Jim and Ruth Cook in Banner Elk, NC. Terry was known for his “green thumb” and ability to grow anything. He had a kind heart and enjoyed taking care of people or lending a hand to anyone in need. He adored his dog and special best buddy, Roxie. Terry loved his family and was a loyal friend.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Elaine Henley, Michele Cooke-Crowder (Jim); brothers, Eddie Lipford (Sirena), Ronnie Lipford (Debbie), Tim Lipford (Mary), Tom Cooke, Teddy Cooke; nieces and nephews, Calvin Lipford, Jessica Cunningham, Leon Henley, Adriane Bennett, Mikey Furches, Cameron Crowder, Mackenzie Cooke; several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Berrey Dunn officiating. The family would like to thank Tom, for his dedication and loyalty.Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Terry Lynn Cooke has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.