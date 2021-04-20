Terence “Terry” Drake

Terence “Terry” Lee Drake, formerly of Mountain City, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee on April 12, 2021. Terry was born October 29, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Earney and Inez Parks Drake. Terry was a graduate of Tennessee High School, attended ETSU, received his undergraduate degree from Liberty University, and his master’s degree of music ministry from Crown College.

Terry was a veteran of the US Army, serving for 8 years and participated in the Desert Storm Campaign. While at Fort Bragg, Terry was the recipient of the “Soldier of the Year” award in 1987. After serving his country, Terry owned and operated Tennessee Book Service until his time of retirement.

Terry’s passion for music was woven into every aspect of his life beginning with school band programs, traveling rock bands, and ending with serving as the music director of several different church choirs in East Tennessee. He was a gifted musician and could play any instrument at his disposal. He loved to play bluegrass with his buddies in Mountain City and was very interested in “The Long Journey Home” festival. In the late 70’s, Terry owned and operated The Pied Piper Music Store in Mountain City before enlisting in the Army. He attended Central Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.

Terry is survived by his beloved daughter, Zoyia Drake of Knoxville, TN; sister, Cyndie Lawson of Morristown, TN; brothers, Dr. Dennis Drake of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ron Drake of Mountain City, TN; the mother of his daughter, Molly E. Drake; aunts, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins also survive. After cremation, Terry’s ashes will be buried with full military honors at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee. The committal service will be led by Pastor Ron Drake.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Terence “Terry” Lee Drake has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.