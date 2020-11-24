Teddy Allen Street, age 49, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Teddy was born on February 12, 1971 to the late Bascom Slemp and Margaret Street in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Teddy enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He also loved to collect arrowheads.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Allen Street and girlfriend Haley Miller; brother, Bobby Lynn Fletcher; ex-wife, Angela Laws; niece, Kirsty Taylor; nephew, Robbie Dadazio, and uncle, Buster Fritts.

The family received friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online.

The family of Teddy Allen Street has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.