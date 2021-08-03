Susan Taylor, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Susan was born on August 14, 1981 to the late Leslie Wayne Reece and Jacqueline Forrester. Susan was a compassionate person who enjoyed her job as an LPN. Above all she was very caring and often put her life on hold to help others. She loved animals and also drag racing.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Billy Taylor; brothers, John Reece, Richard Haight (Arin); special nephews, Hunter Vance, Caleb Fletcher; special cousins, Kayla, Andrew, Becky; special aunts and uncles, Denise, Tommy, Betty, Jean, Wayne (Joy); special friends, Jim and Lorraine; several other family members also survive including her beloved dogs, Hank, Dixie, and Daisy.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Humane Society (PO Box 307, Mountain City, TN 37683), Animal Rescue of Mountain City (c/o Melissa Gentry, 977 Harbin Hill Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683) or to Mountain City Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Susan Taylor has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.