Susan Norris

“Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not”.

On Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, Susan (Bessie) received God’s ultimate healing and entered eternal rest. She was born February 4, 1957 to the late Herbert and Alease Lois Horne. Susan was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law: Bud and Diana Horne; twin infant sisters, grandson Jaiden Hicks and sister-in-law Betty Ann Horne.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Doug Norris, of the home; daughters: Misty Hicks and Heather Norris; sisters: Jane Miller and Dorothy Matheson; brothers: Charlie Horne and Tom Horne; very special mother-in-law Vida Bunting. Her grandchildren: Aiden, Mason and Dazey, who knew her as their mom and special sister-in-law Glenda Hicks. Several nieces and nephews who were very dear to her, other family members and many close friends also survive

Susan was the most selfless person, always putting others’ needs before her own. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. A private graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park with Reverend Frank Woods officiating. Pallbearers will be Van Arnold, Derek Miller, Bob Horne, Junior Norris, Eric Trivette and Neal Wallace.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Susan’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, %Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Amedisys staff and especially to Cassie Church and Gayle Miller for the excellent care given to Susan.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Norris family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.