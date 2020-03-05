Susan L. Reece, age 70 of Kodak, TN passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at LeConte Medical Center. Susan was born on April 4, 1949 to the late Auther and Nell Baxter in Baltimore, Maryland.

Susan loved all animals, especially cats, and was very active in animal rescue. She was a collector and particularly liked collecting dolls and movies, which she had thousands of. Susan was a past member of the American Legion, Auxiliary Post 104. Susan loved her family and will be dearly missed by all.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 47 years, Jeff Reece; daughter, Michelle Reece; son, Anthony Reece; sisters, Shar Ross and husband Derk, Karen Wigale; brothers, Auther Baxter Jr. and wife Sherry; brothers-in-law, Terry Reece, Russell Reece and wife Louise; Sisters-in-law, Audrey Reece, Judy Billings and husband Steve, Kathy Wallace, Lisa Johnson and husband Vince; other half sisters, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Jack Stevens officiating. A graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Susan’s friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Clinic for Dementia, 1932 Alcoa Hwy Building C, Suite C, Knoxville, TN 37920 or Animal Rescue of Mountain City, c/o Melissa Gentry, 977 Harbin Hill Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

