We are saddened to announce the passing of Susan Brown Trivett on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at the Watauga County Medical Center Boone, N.C. She was born to Charlie Brown and Jean Linton on June 28, 1963 in Baltimore, MD. She was involved in childcare as well as being a foster parent and a mother to many others. She Loved Bible Studies and Arts Crafts. In addition to her dad she was preceded in death by a Brother Jadey Dunn. She was a 1982 Graduate of J.C.H.S.

Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her mother Jean include; her Fiance Ronnie Woodard, Son; Tyler Trivett

Daughters; Leslie Trivett, Brandi Guy, and Tiffaney Doss.

Sisters; Deborah Reed, Shelley Brown, Jeanie Burton, Heather Maze, Robin Ellison, and Alicia Dunn.

Brothers; Charlie Brown (Valerie).

Grandchildren; Connor, Braxton, Ariyah, Landen, Stetson, and Grandson to be Niklaus Trivett.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Service for Sue were held at 2 PM. Monday March 1, 2021, at Hux Lipford Funeral Home with Ricky Hurley and Billy Morefield to Officiate. The Family received friends from 1 until 2 PM Prior to the Funeral. Graveside Service followed in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were; Travis Ellison, Austin Brown, Josh Brown, Tyler Trivett, Charlie Brown, Shane Woodard, and Kevin Guy. Honorary Pallbearers were; Cliff Johnson, Jeff Brown, Lloyd McFadden, Maverick Lipford, and Jamey Icenhour.

A Special Thanks to Dr. Lindsey Shapiro for her compassionate care. Online condolences may be sent to huxlipfordfh.com. Friends may call at her mother’s residence 2444 Cold Springs Road,at anytime. Sue’s family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.