It is with aching hearts that we announce the passing of Susan Arlene (Daye) Ibarra on November 3, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Susan was 39 years old. Susan was a blessing to all that had the privilege of knowing her. She didn’t know a stranger and welcomed everyone with an unforgettable smile and a loving heart.

Susan is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Billy Joe and Irene Lambert and Jim (Daddy Jim) Pass, maternal grandparents Rufus and Bertha Mabe and Clyde (Bud) Mabe and Elnora Mabe; sister Lisa Swift; uncles Rick Mabe and Jamie Pass; and a cousin who was more like a brother, Bobby Lowe; special friend, Billie Jo McFadden.

Susan is survived by husband, Donaciano (Chona_ Ibarra, aka Angel and a daughter Emily Elizabeth Ibarra, the apple of her eye; parents, Cindy and Jeff Pass and Carl Daye; mother and father-in-law, Hermolinda Alcata and Juan Ibarra; grandmother: Brenda (Mommy Brend) Pass. Susan was so special that she had an additional mother and father, Ronnie (Hairbag) and Nancy (Nan) Lowe that she loved very much.

Susan is also survived by brothers, Carl Daye and wife Mary and George Williams and wife Kayla; aunts Nancy (Kitty) Mabe, Angie Shifford and husband Roy, Patty Harris and Rhonda Williams and uncle Jonathan Pass.

Special friends, more like sisters, Holly McFadden, Pamela McFadden and BFF Danette Wilson also survive. She loved everyone and had too many friends to mention. Shady and Bandit were her four legged bast friends. She had a lot of uncles and aunts, and cousins that she loved so much.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Hux and Lipford Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM. Jeff Pass and Gary Phillips to officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Andy Lewis, Rico Buenfil, Joe Hollyfield, Gary (Little Gary) Philllips, George Williams, Tyrone McFadden, James Parsons and David (V-8) Cornett.

