We are saddened to announce the passing of Sue L. Ward, age 81, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. She was born March 27, 1939 to the late Arthur Ray Lunceford and Laura Campbell Lunceford. Sue was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and she enjoyed taking pictures. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie H. Ward and a sister Cheryl Lunceford.

Survivors include one son David Ward of Bristol, TN; one sister Mae Fritts; one brother Will Lunceford; one grandson David Lee Ward; one great grandchild Chaney Renee Ward, all of Mountain City, TN and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held in Phillippi Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on October 16, 2020 with Mr. Tom Reece officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Ward family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.