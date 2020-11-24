We are saddened to announce the passing of Sue Greenwell Ward “POSS”, age 83, of Butler, TN, passed through the pearly gates on Monday, November 16, 2020. Sue was born on November 13,1937 to the late Tine, and Elise Greenwell. In addition to her parent’s, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Bob Ward, sons Rick, and Tim, daughter Debra Hatley, grandson, Jerry Dean Hodge, sisters Kathleen Greenwell, Goldie Gregg, Gloria Bell ‘Patty’ Greenwell, and brother Joe Greenwell.

Those that are left to cherish her memory are her daughter Lesa Hodge, son-in-law Jerry Hodge, Grandchildren, Casey James, Joseph Hatley, Ricky Ward, Cristy Ward, several great grandchildren, sister’s Linda Hatley, Beth Smith, Charlene Clawson, brother Marty Greenwell, many special nieces, Emily, Amanda, Lacey, Savannah, Cassidy special nephews Cody, Chad, and Zach, Adam, Aaron, Waylon, many great nieces, and nephews. Special lifelong friend David Dugger. Sue had about a kazillion friends that loved her and claimed her as their own. Her family was a large one. Through the years everyone has had so many visits at Holidays and just dropping by to say hello, Sue never knew a stranger. Everyone that knew her knows that she loved life, loved her family, and the “Branch”. She is probably one of the toughest, sassiest women that her loved ones were blessed to know. Remember the good times we shared with Sue, shed a tear or two, miss her often, but celebrate her life well lived. She’s yelling “Wild Boar” from heaven now.

Thank you to Mountain City Care Center for providing such loving care to Sue in her final years. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Dugger Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 guidelines there will be no visitation. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Hodge, Joseph Hatley, Chad Greenwell, Cody Greenwell, Adam Ward, and David Dugger.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us” – Helen Keller

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The Family of Sue Ward has placed Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN in charge of her arrangements.