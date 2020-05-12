Sue S. Baird, age 76, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born January 15, 1944 to the late Raymond Stout and Nell Davis Stout. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Dixon W. Baird; brothers, Jim Stout, Joe Stout, Ken Stout and step-mother, Louise Stout.

Sue retired from Farmers State Bank after serving the community for many years. She was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church where she played the piano for over 60 years. Sue was a 1962 graduate of Johnson County High School.Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Lori Shatley and husband Don and Jeanie Baird; son, Chris Baird and wife Tonya; grandchildren, Ashley Charsha, Amanda Charsha Lindsey, Aaron Charsha, Aubrie Baird, and Derek Baird; great granddaughter, Isabel Saunders and several nieces and nephews.

There was a graveside service held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Burley Shoun Cemetery with Pastor Gale Hartley officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Charsha, Derek Baird, Don Shatley, Johnny Brookshire, Daniel Lindsey, and Jeremy Saunders.

Friends and family may visit the home at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Sue S. Baird has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.