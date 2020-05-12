We are saddened to announce the passing of Sue J. Treadway, age 76, of Creston, NC on May 6, 2020 in Ashe Memorial Hospital. She was born April 22, 1944 to the late Mason and Cazzie Potter. She attended Baptist Home Church and Corinth Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, antiquing and auctions. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Edward Treadway; three brothers-in-law: James Johnson, Robert Johnson and Jimmy Graybeal; sister Deanna Potter Johnson; niece Tammy Graybeal and nephew Adam Taylor.

Survivors include: daughter Michelle Lynn Treadway; sisters Joyce Johnson and Marilyn Potter Graybeal; nieces and nephews: Bobby Carpenter, Delores Carpenter Taylor, Tony Johnson, Gregory Graybeal, Terri Graybeal, Tarrina Graybeal Osborne, Michael Potter and Shane Blevins; great nieces and nephews: Makayla , Cole and Gavin Blevins; Tori Graybeal; Mason, Magdalynn and Malachi Osborne and special friend Betty Ann Davis.

Graveside service were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Potter Johnson Cemetery in Creston, NC with Rev. Billy Morefield officiating. Pallbearers were Greg Graybeal, Michael Potter, Shane Blevins, Cole Blevins and Mason Osborne