We are saddened to announce the passing of Steven “George” Carlson, age 71, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. He was born August 13, 1948 to the late Charles Nels Carlson and Edna Bernice McFadden. “George” was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Robert Earl Carlson.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter Kerri Heaton; three sisters: Daphne Meadows (Randy), Sandy Pack (Jay) and Jerrie Howard; two brothers: Mark Carlson and Doyle Carlson and grandchildren Steven and Edward Heaton, and Donna Miller the mother of his children. Several nieces and nephews and special friends Tammy Lunceford and Bobby Joe Winters also survive.

Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Carlson family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.