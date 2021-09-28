Steven Dugger, age 66, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Steven was born on March 25, 1955 in Mountain City, TN to the late Paul and Mae Dugger. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny, Doug, and Richard, and his sisters, Karen and Tammy. Steven enjoyed the outdoors, especially riding his bike and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends. Steven was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sons, Steven Dugger of Mountain City, TN, Chris Dugger of Melbourne, FL, and Jonathon Dugger of Richmond, VA; daughters, Toni Perry (Jimmy) of Melbourne, FL and Karen Hamilton of Asheville, NC; brother, Ed Dugger (Connie) of Roanoke, AL; sister, Beverly Garland (David) of Knoxville, TN; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; special bond with nephew, Josh Garland of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews, and lots of close friends.

No formal service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Steven Dean Dugger has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.