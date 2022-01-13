Steve Patrick passed away Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital of Elizabethton, TN. at the age of 62.

Steve was born in Anderson County, TN, on July 1st, 1959. He was the son of Don Patrick and Mary Lou Norman Patrick.

Survivor includes one brother Terry Patrick.

Steve loved sports, and the outdoors, also Music.

His wish was to be cremated and no formal services to be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, of Mountain City, TN, is honored to be serving the Patrick Family.