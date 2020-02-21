Steve Leonard, age 60 of Mountain City, went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020 at his home. Steve was born on June 18, 1959 to Abraham and Viola Leonard. In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his beloved niece, Katina Dishman; brother, Dale Leonard; uncles, Frank, Lloyd, and Claude Robinson; aunts, Opal Reece and Nellie Leonard.

Steve was a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church. He was always involved with young people, serving as a teacher, leader, and mentor for several young men. He loved the University of Tennessee and always supported the sports of Johnson County, where he never missed a football or basketball game. Steve will mostly be remembered as an extremely hard working man who dearly loved his family, friends, and Church.

Steve is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Sandy Leonard; daughter, Nikki Leonard Stout and husband, Chad; son, Adam Leonard and wife Charley; mother, Viola Leonard; sister, Kathy Dishman and husband Eddie; brothers, Roger Leonard and Randy Leonard; three precious grandchildren, Gavin, Tanner, and Tucker; sister-in-law, Loretta Leonard Laws; one very loved nephew, Tim Leonard; aunts, Cleo Morris, Glenda Johnson, and Shirley Robinson; several other nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church Life Center, 1354 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City TN 37683. A funeral service followed at 8:00 p.m. with Pastors Steven Spencer, Michael Icenhour, and Tyler Fenner officiating. A graveside service was conducted by Pastor Sam Icenhour at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bill Heck, Tim Leonard, Michael Leonard, Mark Leonard, Warren Kerley, Will Kerley, Cole Spencer, Preston Dishman, and Weston Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Kerley, David Arnold, Clint Robinson, Chris Totherow, and Tim Hodge.

The family received friends at the home, 656 Sprucey Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683, Samaritan’s Purse World Medical Mission, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607, and a trust fund for grandsons at Johnson County Bank.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Steve Leonard has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.