Stansell “Ross” Arnold, age 75, passed away on December 20, 2021 at his home. Ross was born on September 27, 1946 in the Doeville Community of Johnson County to the late Stansell Arthur Arnold and Wanda Stout Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Arnold Wright.

Ross was an avid hunter, arborist, gardener, and sports fan who coached little league for many years. He was known for encouraging young people and always helping others; often delivering meals to the elderly through the Johnson County Senior Center. Ross was employed at Burlington Industries for over 20 years and for the United States Postal Service for 13 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during Vietnam, a member of the American Legion, VFW, and president of the Doe Valley Sportsman Club. Ross was also a member of Little Doe Baptist Church and attended Meadowview Baptist Church in the recent years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carolyn Trivette Arnold; son, David Arnold (Kim); grand-daughter, Ellie Grace Arnold; sisters, Maxine Corum, Brenda Reece (Roland); brother, Roy Arnold (Mary Ellen); special friends, Ray Stout, Roby Phillippi, Chris Cox, Robert Brown, and members of the Doe Valley Sportsman Club; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per Ross’s wishes, there will be a graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Reece Memorial Cemetery (297 Liberty Church Rd., Mtn. City, TN 37683) with Rev. Richard Jones officiating and special music provided by Lowell and Glenda Trivette. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Robert Brown, Chris Cox, Chris Corum, Kenneth Arnold, Craig Lipford, Tristan Clawson, Eric Wright, and his son, David Arnold. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Doe Valley Sportsman Club, Ray Stout, Roby Phillippi, Jessie Copeland, Kenneth Clawson, Lowell Trivette, Vernon Wagoner, Tom Corum, Vance Trivette Jr., Sonny Harrison, and Greg Berryhill.

At other times, family and friends may visit the home, 500 Tom Phillippi Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Stansell “Ross” Arnold has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.