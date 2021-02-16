Stacy Greer

Stacy Clarence Greer, age 89, of Taylors Valley, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at his home following an extended illness. Stacy was born on December 9, 1931 in Ashe County, NC to the late Letcher Greer and Emma Joines Greer. In addition to his parents, Stacy was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Greer and Smith Greer; two sisters, Ora Welch and Lillie Belle Oliver.

Stacy, nicknamed Sampson, owned and operated two businesses in addition to farming. Following his retirement he became an avid gardener. Stacy was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Creston, NC and served as a Deacon for 35 years until its closing. Then in 1995 he became a member of State Line Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery, TN.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years Thelma Mabe Greer of the home; two daughters, Patty Wright and husband Chris of Taylors Valley, VA, Pam Fritts and husband Jeff of Laurel Bloomery, TN; one son, Jeffery Greer and wife Cathy of Galivants Ferry, SC. He was blessed with five granddaughters, Stacy Long of Glade Spring, VA, Samantha Wright of Damascus, VA, Jessica Shearin of Mountain City, TN, Stephanie Rucker of Bristol, TN, and Shannon Greer of Galivants Ferry, SC; four great-grand-daughters, five great-grandsons and one great-great granddaughter. Stacey is also survived by one brother, Earl Greer of Mountain City, TN; one sister, Nellie Greer of Creston, NC; and lots of loving nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Our family is blessed to have neighbors that are kind, generous and loving. We want to thank special friends, James Richardson, Susie Dotson, Vicky Greer Pennington, Lorraine Ray, Van Neely and Dave Pennington. We also would like to thank Samantha Wright, his home health care nurse for her kind, compassionate care.

The graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, VA with Pastor Paul Graybeal officiating. Face coverings were required. Everyone was asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Honorary pallbearers were James Richardson, Larry Widener, Van Neely, J.C. Wright, Earl Greer, William Greer, Dave Pennington, Clay Wilson, Wayne Widener, Danny Cullop, Bob Fritts, and the Members of State Line Baptist Church.

