Sophia Arnold Rich

Sophia E. Arnold Rich, age 78, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. Sophia was born on April 7, 1942 to the late Spencer Carl Arnold and Gay Viola Turnmire Arnold in Elizabethton, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gray Taylor, Mary Nell Fritts; brother, David Arnold; brother-in-law, Clayton Taylor; grandson, Matthew Rich.

Sophia was an avid reader and always enjoyed baking. She loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. Sophia was a member of Dewey Christian Church. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Mary Leffel and husband Todd of Shady Valley, Anna M. Tritt and husband Chris of Bristol, TN; son, David Rich of Mountain City; grandchildren, Michael Rich, Christina Snead and husband Braxton, Joshua Rich, Catlin Rich, Bobby Michael III and wife Kitty; great grandchildren, Braxey Snead, Braxlyn Snead, Braxton Snead Jr, Cayden Rich, Neyland Lunceford, Sydney Rose Michael, Bryanna Hayworth and several nieces.

The family received friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Leonard Fletcher officiating. The graveside service and burial were at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were David Rich, Josh Rich, Todd Leffel, Bobby Michael III, Chris Tritt, and Michael Rich. Honorary pallbearers were Neyland Lunceford and Cayden Rich. The family kindly asks that everyone observe COVID-19 precautions.

Friends and family may visit the home of Mary Leffel, 930 Cretsinger Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Sophia E. Arnold Rich has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.