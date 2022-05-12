Sonny Clay Gambill, age 70, passed away on May 3, 2022. Sonny was born December 30, 1951 to the late Henry Will Gambill and Opal Arnold Gambill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Gambill.

Sonny loved sports and excelled in the JCHS Longhorn Football team from 1965 – 1969.

He enjoyed drag racing with his brothers, grandsons, and the drag racing community. He enjoyed his Monday night bowling in Boone and the league members he came to know over the past twenty years. He was a huge UT Football fan who always cheered on his VOLS.

Most of all Sonny loved his family and being the “taxi” for his grandsons’ sports. Sonny was a “helper” and enjoyed lending his hand in times of need.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 48 years, Gail Gambill; daughter, Mischelle Simcox; grandsons, Dylan Simcox and Connor Simcox; brothers, Earl Gambill (Mary Ann) and Bob Heck (Melinda); sister-in-law, Brenda Gambill; nieces and nephews, Joyce Travis, Bev Gambill, Lisa Fields, Wayne Gambill, Billy Gambill and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Roan Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Hankel, Bill Worley, and Wayne Gambill officiating. Music will be provided by Stephen Long. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dylan Simcox, Connor Simcox, Wayne Gambill, Billy Gambill, Eugene Hand, Clay Fletcher, John Taylor, Jerold Price, Rick Price, Brandon Thompson, and Michael Oxentine. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Pat Snyder, John Holloway, Dennis Stout, Billy Walker, Lonnie Long, Jeff Arnold, John Hatfield, Randy McQueen, and Tom Warren.

At other times friends may call at the home of his daughter, 141 Oakview Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

