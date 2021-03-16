Shirley Winebarger

Shirley Ann Winebarger, age 73, passed away on March 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Shirley was born on March 23, 1947 to the late Clyde Lewis and Clara Davenport Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Marion Winebarger on January 5, 2021; sister, MagDalene “Mag” Roark; brothers, RL Lewis, David Lewis, Oscar Lewis; granddaughter, Jennifer Hall.

Shirley was a loving wife and Godly mother. She was a great caregiver to her family and took care of her brother for 30 years. She was always there when someone needed her. She enjoyed flowers and spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. Shirley was a member of Pine Mountain Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Winebarger and wife Marie, David Winebarger and wife Sara; grandchildren, Jessica Maddison, Adam Winebarger, Joshua Winebarger, Matthew Winebarger, Grace Winebarger, Stephanie; great grandchildren, Chloe Maddison, Cayden Maddison, Riley Reece, John Hall, Maya Winebarger, Elizabeth; sister, Norma Jones and husband JD; brother Willis Lewis; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Rector Henson and Anthony Roark officiating. The graveside service and burial immediately follow at the Lewis Jones Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

At other times, family and friends may visit the home of Robert Winebarger, 455 Clyde Lewis Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Shirley Ann Winebarger has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.