Shirley McQueen Shumate, 90, of Shady Valley, TN passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mountain City, TN. She was a life long resident of Shady Valley, TN born on January 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Roby and Leona McQueen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. Shumate, Sr. whom she was married to for 63 years; two sisters, Kathleen Maxwell and Imogene Reece; and a brother, Vernon McQueen.

Shirley was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and being around nature, especially feeding the birds. She was a charter member of Shady Valley Church of Christ for 74 years.

Shirley is survived by a son, John Shumate and his wife, Lorrie, of Shady Valley, TN; a sister, Betty Hurley of Chambersburg, PA; a special nephew, Roger Reece; and several other nieces and nephews; her canine companion, Precious; and her feline companion, Pumpkin. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers on the 200 Hall at Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center especially the activity assistant , Mary Robinson, and the staff of the Progressive Care Unit at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM Tuesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Mr. Norman Taylor officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Conley Gentry, Walker Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Shumate and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.