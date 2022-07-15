Shirley Jean Baird, age 81, of Tom Bunton, Ln; Butler, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home. Jean was born May 18, 1941, in Johnson County, TN, to the late Charles David Guinn and Ethel Georgia Morefield Guinn. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Joe Baird, sister Geneva Eggers, and her brothers, Joe, Dave, Jack, and Wayne.

Jean was a hard worker for those who knew her best: whether she was working outside around the house, taking care of others, or in her Churches, Bakers Gap Baptist Church and most recently in her son’s church, Baird’s Chapel. Jean loved her family very much, especially her grandkids. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories included her sons, Terry Douglas Baird and wife Joyce and Timothy Joe Baird and wife Traci, grandchildren, Aaron Joseph Baird and wife Kim, Katie Baird, Abby Baird, and Anna Baird, sisters, Mae Talley, Melissa McCullah, Lynn Gagliardi and husband AL; one brother, Mark Guinn; several nieces, nephews and cousins, brothers and sisters-in-laws, Lonnie Baird, Judy Roark and husband Lee L., Peggy Potter and husband Howard; special niece who was like a daughter, Patricia Tello.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Dennis Peterson and James Richardson officiating. Graveside service and burial will be on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from Bakers Gap Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carroll Chappell, Tim Fenner, Charles McKinney, Clifton Worley, Aaron Baird, Kenny Poole, and Marshall Potter. Honorary pallbearers are Howard Potter, Lee L. Roark, Keith Gwinn, David Gwinn, and the Men of Baird’s Chapel.

The family will receive friends at Terry’s home, 798 Tom Bunton Ln., Butler, TN 37640.

