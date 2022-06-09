We are saddened to announce the passing of Shirley Coleman Houston, age 79, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 14, 1942, to the late Foster Coleman and Ruthie Coleman. Shirley was a dedicated wife of 58 years and a loving mother and grandmother who was a devoted Christian that loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart, especially her grandchildren. She attended Central Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, singing, spending time with her family and attending church. Shirley was an angel on earth who truly had a kind heart and an enormous amount of love to give. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oran Houston, one brother: Nelson Coleman and two daughters: Eunice Houston Kellum and Jolleen Houston.

Those left to cherish her memories include her four daughters, Melba Paynter and husband Tommy, Linda Lewis and husband Adam, Patty Pollard and husband Allen and Jamey Dowless. Several grandchildren including three that Shirley raised like her own children: Averielle Morefield, who she resided with, and husband Alex, Celeste Houston and Curtis Kellum. More of her grandchildren include, Nicholas Coates, Javier Buenfil, A.J. Pollard, Hailey Pollard, Breanna Dowless, Kaidynse Houston, Crystal Martin, T.H. Paynter and Melinda Paynter. Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as a special sister-in-law, Betty Lowe, also survive.

Shirley’s memorial service will be held Monday, May 30, 2022, in the East Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, with visitation at 1 PM and the service to follow at 2 PM with Pastor Chuck Bristle officiating.

